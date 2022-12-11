Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Position Trimmed by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $72.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.57. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $103.43.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

