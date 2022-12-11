BTIG Research Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $20.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on S. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.84.

Shares of S stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,120 shares of company stock valued at $648,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 37.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 307.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

