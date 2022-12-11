BTIG Research Lowers Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $90.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.4 %

GWRE opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $115.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,158,000 after acquiring an additional 335,358 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,421,000 after acquiring an additional 140,725 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after acquiring an additional 286,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,525,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

