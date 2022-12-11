Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.
Camping World has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.
Camping World Stock Performance
NYSE CWH opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.55. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,504 shares of company stock worth $8,022,560. Insiders own 47.50% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camping World by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Camping World by 822.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 273,888 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Camping World by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 330,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 76,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 74,773 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on CWH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
