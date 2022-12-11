Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Camping World Stock Performance

NYSE CWH opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.55. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,504 shares of company stock worth $8,022,560. Insiders own 47.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camping World by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Camping World by 822.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 273,888 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Camping World by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 330,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 76,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 74,773 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

