Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. 1,852,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,111. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.26.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at $21,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Capri by 276.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 197,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 119.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $7,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

