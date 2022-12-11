Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 167,248 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,248 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $100,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

