Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,482 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of CVS Health worth $108,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.1% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

