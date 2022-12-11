Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $144,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

