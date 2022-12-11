Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,359 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $52,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

IWM opened at $178.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

