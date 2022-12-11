Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 272,697 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,342,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,697 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $65,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,600,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 999,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,501,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

