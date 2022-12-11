Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $80,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

