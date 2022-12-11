Captrust Financial Advisors Has $38.94 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Devon Energy worth $38,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.