Captrust Financial Advisors Has $601.83 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525,666 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $601,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $395.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

