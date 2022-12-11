Captrust Financial Advisors Has $69.05 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,335 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.24% of iShares Gold Trust worth $69,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $497,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 99.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 446,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,434,000 after buying an additional 223,034 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 246,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

