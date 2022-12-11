Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 113,658 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 548,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,658 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $61,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after acquiring an additional 121,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,215,000 after buying an additional 142,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,160,000 after buying an additional 148,164 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $116.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average of $115.44. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Featured Articles

