Cardano (ADA) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Cardano has a market cap of $10.78 billion and $84.32 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,272.58 or 0.07415623 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00035259 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00057154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025499 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,230,640,457 coins and its circulating supply is 34,471,844,338 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

