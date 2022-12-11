Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) versus IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Financial Comparison

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of IAC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cardlytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get IAC alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAC and Cardlytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $3.70 billion 1.04 $597.55 million ($13.28) -3.47 Cardlytics $267.12 million 0.63 -$128.57 million ($3.02) -1.68

Profitability

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardlytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares IAC and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -22.34% -5.14% -3.22% Cardlytics -32.28% -15.26% -8.36%

Risk & Volatility

IAC has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IAC and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 1 0 8 0 2.78 Cardlytics 2 2 1 0 1.80

IAC currently has a consensus price target of $93.60, indicating a potential upside of 102.95%. Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.96%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than IAC.

Summary

IAC beats Cardlytics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cardlytics

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.