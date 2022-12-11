CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.42 million. CarGurus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.02-$1.05 EPS.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $12.94 on Friday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 754.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 622,016 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 143,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,851,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

