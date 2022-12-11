Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Cut to Underperform at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus lowered Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $953.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $274.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

