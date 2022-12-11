Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Carvana to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $274.35.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,522 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

