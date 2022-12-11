Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.25.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $243.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

