CashBackPro (CBP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $271.14

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $121.69 million and approximately $271.14 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00006949 BTC on popular exchanges.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. The official website for CashBackPro is cashbackpro.net. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @ComBoxTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.20809736 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $259.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashbackpro.net/.”

