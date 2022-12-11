Casper Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $318.40 million and $4.71 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,349,702,928 coins and its circulating supply is 10,577,453,446 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,348,144,708 with 10,576,001,250 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03034133 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,934,308.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

