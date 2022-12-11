Castleview Partners LLC Acquires 14,801 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8,862.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $185.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.21. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.