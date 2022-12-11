Castleview Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 18,796.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Cummins worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

CMI stock opened at $238.14 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

