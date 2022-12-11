Castleview Partners LLC Buys 100,450 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 30,439.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,450 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.7 %

SPGI stock opened at $346.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.52 and a 200-day moving average of $342.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.