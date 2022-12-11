Castleview Partners LLC Buys 223,292 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4,862.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,292 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.8% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

