Castleview Partners LLC Buys 3,151 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4,316.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in V.F. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in V.F. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

VFC opened at $28.20 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

