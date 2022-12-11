Castleview Partners LLC Has $185,000 Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 1,174.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

Coupang Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $18.13 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at $44,800,907.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

