Castleview Partners LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2,801.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 70.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 35.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

CSX stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

