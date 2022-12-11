Castleview Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 26,718.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Moody’s worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 15.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $287.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.21.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.