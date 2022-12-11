Castleview Partners LLC Increases Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.89) to €5.30 ($5.58) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.11) to €5.40 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.32) to €5.50 ($5.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

