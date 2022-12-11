Castleview Partners LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,453 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000. Castleview Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Model N at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Model N by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 4.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Model N by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $37,285.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,238.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $37,285.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,240 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MODN opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

