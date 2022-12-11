Castleview Partners LLC Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of IBEX by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 208,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IBEX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBEX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IBEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. IBEX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. On average, analysts expect that IBEX Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

