Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives $143.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.71.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $1,271,198. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

