C&C Group’s (CCR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.80) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

C&C Group Trading Up 1.0 %

C&C Group stock opened at GBX 177.90 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. C&C Group has a 12 month low of GBX 141.25 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 245.60 ($2.99). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 178.27. The firm has a market cap of £699.11 million and a PE ratio of 1,186.00.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

