Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:REFI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 83,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,198. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $283.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 94.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.
Featured Stories
