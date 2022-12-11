Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 83,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,198. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $283.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $53,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

