Chiliz 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $68.61 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $919.17 million and approximately $68.61 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000872 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,353 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

