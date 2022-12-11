CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.86.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

CINC stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. CinCor Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $522.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 38,067 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 33.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $459,000.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

See Also

