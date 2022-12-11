Citigroup Begins Coverage on Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kinetik in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.86.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 120.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.71 million. Analysts predict that Kinetik will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 5,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,401.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,894,053 shares in the company, valued at $95,416,927.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $357,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 5,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $187,401.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,894,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,416,927.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,428,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

