Citigroup Boosts Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $77.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.18. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,739,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,597.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 62,308 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

