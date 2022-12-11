Citigroup Cuts Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $20.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

LAZR opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

Insider Activity at Luminar Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,436,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $15,317,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.