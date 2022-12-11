Citigroup Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $52.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
OLLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.60.
OLLI opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $72.27.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
