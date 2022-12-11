Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.29.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.