Cobak Token (CBK) Price Hits $0.55

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Cobak Token has a market cap of $38.19 million and $26.55 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

