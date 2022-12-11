CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management cut shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

CohBar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. CohBar has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.97.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.20. Analysts forecast that CohBar will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CohBar

About CohBar

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CohBar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) by 241.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

