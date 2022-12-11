Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 30th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDP. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

