Coin98 Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.17 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $51.02 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.42 or 0.01679864 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00015643 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00028176 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00035805 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000535 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.10 or 0.01759850 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

