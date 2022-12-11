Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.63.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE CMC opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $1,245,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 81.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 103,438 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 178.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after buying an additional 967,546 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 86.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

