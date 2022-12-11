Comparing BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) & Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) and Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Ponce Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 29.75% 12.71% 0.95% Ponce Financial Group -5.72% 3.16% 0.45%

Volatility & Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ponce Financial Group has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 3 1 0 0 1.25 Ponce Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BankUnited and Ponce Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

BankUnited presently has a consensus price target of $43.14, indicating a potential upside of 23.62%. Ponce Financial Group has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.26%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Ponce Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BankUnited and Ponce Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.09 billion 2.47 $414.98 million $4.14 8.43 Ponce Financial Group $101.74 million 2.39 $25.42 million ($0.03) -327.56

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Ponce Financial Group. Ponce Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BankUnited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BankUnited beats Ponce Financial Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 63 banking centers located in 13 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned and owner-occupied residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential property, construction and land, commercial and industrial, business, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. It operates 4 banking offices in Bronx, 2 banking offices in Manhattan, 3 banking offices in Queens, and 3 banking offices in Brooklyn, New York; 1 banking office in Union City, New Jersey; and 2 mortgage loan offices in Queens, 1 mortgage loan office in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 mortgage loan office in Englewood Cliffs and 1 mortgage loan office in Bergenfield, New Jersey. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York.

